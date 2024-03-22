RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kharge's son-in-law, 5 ministers' children figure in Cong's 2nd K'taka list
March 22, 2024  00:18
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law and children of five ministers figure in the second list of 17 candidates in Karnataka announced by the Congress on Thursday for the Lok Sabha elections. 

Satish Jarkiholi's daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi (Chikkodi), Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy (Bangalore South), Shivanand Patil's daughter Samyukta S Patil (Bagalkot), Laxmi Hebbalkar's son Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Belgaum) and Eshwar Khandre's son Sagar Khandre (Bidar) will be contesting in the polls. 

Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha K Rahman Khan, and Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister S S Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law of veteran party leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, are the party's nominees from Bangalore Central and Davangere, respectively. 

In Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani will be in the fray. Kharge had won the seat in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in 2019. 

Former IIM Bangalore professor M V Rajeev Gowda, the vice-chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, is contesting from Bangalore North. He was earlier a Rajya Sabha MP. -- PTI
