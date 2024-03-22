Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SC

Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SCMarch 22, 2024 12:38
The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED last night
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand.
Kejriwal's counsel tells SC he will contest remand proceedings in trial court and then come to apex court with another plea.
