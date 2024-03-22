RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SC
March 22, 2024  12:38
The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED last night
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand.

Kejriwal's counsel tells SC he will contest remand proceedings in trial court and then come to apex court with another plea.
