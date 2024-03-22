RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal undergoes medical examination at ED office
March 22, 2024  09:28
image
A team of doctors arrived at the ED office for the medical examination of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Meanwhile, barricades and heavy security were deployed at ITO after Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in the Excice Policy Case last night and was brought to the ED Headquarters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that on the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08 am to 06 pm today.  -- ANI
