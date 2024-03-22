Kejriwal sent to ED custody till March 28 by court





Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm.





The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a 10-day custody in the case. -- PTI

A court in Delhi on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.