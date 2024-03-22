RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal sent to ED custody till March 28 by court
March 22, 2024  20:58
A court in Delhi on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm. 

The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a 10-day custody in the case. -- PTI
