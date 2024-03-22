Kejriwal produced in court, ED may seek 10-day custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for obtaining his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.





The 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the federal probe agency after searches at his official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area of the national capital on Thursday.





The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued 'non-cooperation' in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency.