RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal key conspirator, demanded Rs 100 cr: ED
March 22, 2024  15:13
image
The Enforcement Directorate Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders, as it sought his 10-day custody from a court here. 

 The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. 

 He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the agency, told the court. The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

 He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR). The AAP chief was produced before in the court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises. "We have given an application for 10 days' remand," ASG Raju told the court. 

 He said the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

 Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

 Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?
Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?

Let's delve into the world of IPL 2024 and meet the captains who are ready to leave their mark on cricket's biggest stage.

IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK
IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK

If Kohli scores six runs, he will become the first Indian in history to score 12,000 runs in T20s.

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache
Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

Nearly Rs 3,400 crore (Rs 34 billion) in cash and other items were seized in the elections in 2022-2023, an increase of 835 per cent over 2017-2018.

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'If Kejriwal is adamant on running his government from jail, then his government could be dismissed and Article 356 imposed on Delhi, in other words President's rule in Delhi.'

Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare
Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare

'I had told him that our job is not to make excise policy. Even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances