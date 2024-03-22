Kanhaiya Kumar will NOT contest from Begusarai

Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president, and now a vocal Congress leader, will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai in Bihar.





The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ally of the Opposition alliance -- the Mahagathbandhan -- and part of the INDIA bloc, has refused to leave the Begusarai seat for the Congress.





It is a setback for Congress as the party wanted to nominate Kanhaiya Kumar as its candidate from Begusarai





The CPI has given a ticket to Awadesh Rai to contest from Begusarai. Rai is a former party MLA and secretary of party district unit and is a known face in politics there.





CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said the party will contest from Begusarai, which is its traditional seat.





Sources in CPI said party leaders were not comfortable with Kanhaiya Kumar who dumped the party and joined the Congress three years ago.





In 2019, Kanhaiya, then a CPI youth leader, contested the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai, but was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Giriraj Singh by 4,22,217 votes.





Political watchers said Begusarai is never considered a Congress stronghold and it was difficult for the party to get the seat in seat-sharing formula of the Mahagathbandhan.





It was reported that none other than former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was keen to get the Begusarai seat to ensure that Kanhaiya Kumar contests from the constituency. BJP is yet to announce the name of its candidate from the constituency but incumbent MP Giriraj Singh, a champion of Hindutva politics, is the frontrunner for the seat.





-- MI Khan/Patna