RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JNUSU polls: Differently-abled students stage hunger strike against ABVP candidate
March 22, 2024  20:25
image
Some differently-abled students staged a hunger strike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against an alleged derogatory remark by a contending student amid the ongoing students' union elections. 

Elections for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union are underway at the varsity with a large number of students flocking to the polling booths to cast their votes. 

The person with a disability voters have staged a sit-in outside the School of Languages with some members of the community on hunger strike against a remark by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's presidential candidate Umesh Chandra Ajmeera made during the presidential debate's question-answer session. 

Ajmeera on Thursday referred to a quote 'An eye for an eye, makes the world blind' by Mahatma Gandhi which triggered a section of students from the PWD community. 

The remark was made by Ajmeera in response to a question asked by another candidate during the session of the presidential debate. 

Condemning the statement, the JNUSU election committee later in the day noted that the remark was not an "anti-disability" comment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi first foreign head to get Bhutan's highest civilian honour
Modi first foreign head to get Bhutan's highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

UP court grants bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case
UP court grants bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

Yadav was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venoms as recreational drugs in parties he hosted.

Day after Kejri arrest, INDIA moves EC against misuse of central agencies
Day after Kejri arrest, INDIA moves EC against misuse of central agencies

In a memorandum submitted to the EC, the INDIA party leaders submitted a list of recent instances of central agencies targeting Opposition parties and alleged an absence of a level playing field for the opposition.

Have ticked the boxes in every way possible so I am in high spirits: Iyer
Have ticked the boxes in every way possible so I am in high spirits: Iyer

He has had a rough one month leading up to the IPL but KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wants to put all those negative thoughts in the back-burner as he focuses on what's there in store for him.

Kejriwal's continuation as CM insult to people: BJP
Kejriwal's continuation as CM insult to people: BJP

Several BJP leaders recalled Kejriwal's claim of probity and past allegations of corruption against politicians, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others, while seeking their arrest, as they claimed that he has...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances