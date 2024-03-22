JNUSU polls: Differently-abled students stage hunger strike against ABVP candidate





Elections for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union are underway at the varsity with a large number of students flocking to the polling booths to cast their votes.





The person with a disability voters have staged a sit-in outside the School of Languages with some members of the community on hunger strike against a remark by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's presidential candidate Umesh Chandra Ajmeera made during the presidential debate's question-answer session.





Ajmeera on Thursday referred to a quote 'An eye for an eye, makes the world blind' by Mahatma Gandhi which triggered a section of students from the PWD community.





The remark was made by Ajmeera in response to a question asked by another candidate during the session of the presidential debate.





Condemning the statement, the JNUSU election committee later in the day noted that the remark was not an "anti-disability" comment. -- PTI

Some differently-abled students staged a hunger strike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against an alleged derogatory remark by a contending student amid the ongoing students' union elections.