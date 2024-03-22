RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If I'm jailed, my life dedicated to India: Kejriwal
March 22, 2024  16:07
Arvind Kejriwal. File pic
Arvind Kejriwal. File pic
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told TV9 Network while he was being produced in the court. 

 This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night. The Aam Aadmi Party has called his arrest a "political conspiracy" to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. The party called for a nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of his arrest. 

 Several leaders of the party, including Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, its Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar were detained during the protest at ITO. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Captaincy would not have been a surprise for Rutu: Ashwin
Captaincy would not have been a surprise for Rutu: Ashwin

Following his official announcement as CSK's skipper, Gaikwad admitted that Dhoni had given him a subtle hint about a change in the team's leadership last season.

'Why fear? BOOM is here!'
'Why fear? BOOM is here!'

MI shared photos of Jasprit Bumrah at the team camp.

Meet The Most Adorable Star Kids
Meet The Most Adorable Star Kids

What's the perfect way to wrap up your week? Look at some adorable baby pix, of course!

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'If Kejriwal is adamant on running his government from jail, then his government could be dismissed and Article 356 imposed on Delhi, in other words President's rule in Delhi.'

No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against tax re-assessment
No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against tax re-assessment

The party has contested the reassessment proceedings, claiming they were barred by limitation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances