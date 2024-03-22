I have reached out to Sunita Kejriwal: Mamata





Banerjee, the TMC supremo, announced that representatives of the 'INDIA' bloc would be meeting the Election Commission to voice their objection to the arrests of opposition leaders.





"I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity," Banerjee posted on X. She further denounced the selective targeting of elected opposition chief ministers while people facing investigations by the CBI and ED were permitted to continue their activities unchecked, particularly after aligning with the BJP.





"It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested, individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday strongly criticised the arrest of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), labeling it a calculated assault on opposition chief ministers while tainted leaders with connections to the BJP remained untouched.