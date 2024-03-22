Delhi police preps for AAP's mega protests





Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area. The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers.





Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of ITO Metro station from 8 am to 6 pm, in view of AAP's protest. "On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e 22nd March 2024," the DMRC posted on X.





AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest.





Sources in the AAP said all Delhi MLAs and councillors have been asked to mobilise people at BJP headquarters and the party expects that a large number of people would be out on the streets to protest the arrest of Kejriwal.





Checking has been intensified at the borders of Delhi to prevent the AAP workers from entering the national capital from neighbouring states. Kejriwal has spent his night at the ED office located in central Delhi after his arrest in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.





According to a senior police officer, instructions have been issued to detain the protestors as Section 144 has been imposed outside BJP headquarters and ED office.





Huge number of buses have also been deployed to detain these protestors and send them several kilometers away from central Delhi, the officer said. All the senior officers of Delhi Police have been asked to keep a strict vigil and a watch in their areas, he added. Delhi Police has said that strict action will be taken if anyone tries to break the law. PTI

