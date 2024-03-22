Delhi HC admits CBI's appeal against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi





All the accused were acquitted by a special court in December 2017.





The CBI challenged the order of the special court before the High Court in 2018. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma admitted an appeal moved by the CBI after allowing their leave to appeal. Justice Sharma said that, from a prima facie view, matters need re-examination.





The evidence in the matter required deeper consideration. "Leave to appeal is allowed and an appeal is admitted as an appeal for hearing," Justice Sharma said. The matter has been listed on May 28 for a hearing. A detailed order of judgement is awaited.

The Delhi High Court on Friday admitted the appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi, businessman, and then government officials in the 2G spectrum allocation case.