RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi HC admits CBI's appeal against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi
March 22, 2024  11:50
image
The Delhi High Court on Friday admitted the appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi, businessman, and then government officials in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

 All the accused were acquitted by a special court in December 2017. 

The CBI challenged the order of the special court before the High Court in 2018. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma admitted an appeal moved by the CBI after allowing their leave to appeal. Justice Sharma said that, from a prima facie view, matters need re-examination. 

The evidence in the matter required deeper consideration. "Leave to appeal is allowed and an appeal is admitted as an appeal for hearing," Justice Sharma said. The matter has been listed on May 28 for a hearing. A detailed order of judgement is awaited.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out
Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out

Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George won their respective men's singles round-of 16 matches to advance to the quarterfinals late on Thursday night.

Kejriwal's family under house arrest, claims AAP
Kejriwal's family under house arrest, claims AAP

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is worried about the security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

SEE: ISRO achieves major feat as RLV landing successful
SEE: ISRO achieves major feat as RLV landing successful

This is the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, in Karnataka at 7.10 am.

'Good to catch up with MS'
'Good to catch up with MS'

'It's exciting to play in front of the very passionate Chennai fans.'

'Baramati is not the Pawars' property'
'Baramati is not the Pawars' property'

'If the Pawars are so powerful, then why are they scared of me?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances