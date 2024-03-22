RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Crisis-hit BYJU'S shuts 30 out of 292 tuition centres
March 22, 2024  22:30
Edtech firm Think and Learn, which owns BYJU'S brand, has closed 30 out of its 292 tuition centres, according to an official statement. 

BYJU's has shut down the centres as part of cost optimisation measures and aims to turn most of the centres profitable in the third year of their operations, the edtech firm said. 

"BYJU'S is immensely proud of the dedication of its teachers and the performance of its students. BYJU'S focus on quality with efficiency is helping most of its centres turn profitable in their third year. 

"Ninety per cent of its tuition centres, i.e. 262 out of 292, will continue to function in this novel hybrid model, integrating the best and the latest technology in the coming years," the company said in a statement. 

BYJU'S Tuition Centres are entering their third successful year of full capacity operations and exceptional academic results. 

The edtech firm is also using premises of BTCs as sales offices. 

BYJU's said that as the company strives for operational efficiency, it has identified opportunities for improvement for a small percentage of BTCs, which will undergo strategic restructuring to align with BYJU'S long-term vision. -- PTI
