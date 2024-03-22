RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Budaun double murder case: Court sends brother of main accused to jail
March 22, 2024  16:53
Javed is the brother of main accused Sajid
Javed is the brother of main accused Sajid
A court on Friday sent to jail the brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder case. Javed, who was at large since the incident at Baba Colony on Tuesday, surrendered at the satellite police outpost of the Baradari police station in neighbouring Bareilly district on Thursday. 

 He was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid by the Civil Lines Police. Police might soon seek his remand from the court for questioning. During interrogation, Javed, who has been booked for murder, had told police that after the incident, he and his brother Sajid had fled together. Javed first ran away to his in-laws' house and from there to Delhi, where his acquaintances told him that the police were searching for him, so he should surrender, police had said.

 Hours after the incident on Tuesday, Sajid was shot dead in an encounter with police. Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital.

 Both Sajid and Javed have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Budaun district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's police encounter. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case
SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case

The bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD
BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD

Talks on pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition BJP for the past few days.

It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener
It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener

KKR's most successful leader Gautam Gambhir is back in his second innings as a mentor. His partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, a shrewd tactician in domestic circuit, will be the key to their revival.

Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?

IPL: Comeback-man Pant the highlight as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings

'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'
'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'

The Punjab Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances