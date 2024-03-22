RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla
March 22, 2024  23:01
The British Army celebrated the Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla with several British Sikh officers from the Defence Sikh Network organising the annual spring festivities that showcase the spirit of courage, preparation, and readiness.

The festival dates back to the 18th century when it was initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, as a celebration of military prowess during which martial skills are honed and exhibited in fierce but well-natured competition.

This year's British Army Sikh Holla Mohalla event took place at the Ash Ranges in Hampshire, south-east England, on Tuesday and involved traditional games such as tug of war and quoits as an ode to the military forebears who played these games.

Defence Sikh Network said its members, mainly the soldiers from the British Army, celebrated the Sikh Military Festival by taking part in the military shooting competition, traditional Sikh martial arts and traditional Sikh military games and finally finished the festival with rang, the throwing of coloured powder as a mark of victory.

The network is the official organisation within the UK's ministry of defence that supports inclusion from a Sikh perspective. 

The network said the festival particularly resonates with the Sikhs within the country's armed forces and therefore it began celebrating it in the British Army in 2021. -- PTI
