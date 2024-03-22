RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP will have to pay price for misuse of power: Pawar
March 22, 2024  12:59
The AAP team met Sharad Pawar last year
Sharad Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, on Friday condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the BJP will have to pay the price for the misuse of power. 

 Speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, Pawar said he is confident people will show their collective power in the elections the way they had demonstrated during Emergency. Referring to Kejriwal's arrest, Pawar (83) said federal agencies are being misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The ED on Thursday arrested Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, triggering criticism from opposition INDIA bloc leaders.

"Congress' bank accounts have been frozen. As the accounts are frozen, their financial management for an election campaign has been hit. It shows that there is an attempt to stop the grand old party from using its resources for the elections. Such an extreme action was never taken in the past," said the NCP (SP) chief. 

 He said central agencies like ED are being used to take action against some key leaders from states. "They arrested Hemant Soren (ex-CM of Jharkhand), who belongs to the tribal class. Now, Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a case related to (Delhi) liquor policy. We were anticipating some action against him," said the veteran politician. 

"The liquor policy was decided by the state cabinet of the Delhi government as it is their right to chalk out policies for the state," Pawar said. -- PTI
