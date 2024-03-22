RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar to contest against SP in LS polls
March 22, 2024  21:33
image
Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar on Friday filed their nomination papers from the Nagina (SC) Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. 

Two other candidates filed their nomination papers Har Kishor Singh of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) for the Moradabad parliamentary seat and Sanjay Kumar Bharti of the Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) for the Rampur seat. 

So far, only these four nomination papers have been filed for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held on April 19, a senior official said in Lucknow. 

Nominations for the first phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections in the state began on Wednesday. 

Eight parliamentary constituencies -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will vote in this phase. 

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said adequate security provisions were in place for the submission of the nominations and the entire process was videographed. 

Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad founded the Bhim Army in 2014. 

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the polls will be issued on March 20 and March 27 is the last date for filing of nominations. 

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. -- PTI
