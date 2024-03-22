RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ASI team begins survey of Bhojshala complex in MP
March 22, 2024  11:32
image
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. 

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials. "The survey has begun at the Bhojshala. We have provided all the logistical support that the ASI team needed to conduct it. Adequate security measures were taken for the exercise and there is peace in the town," Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

 A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque. 

 As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out
Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out

Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George won their respective men's singles round-of 16 matches to advance to the quarterfinals late on Thursday night.

Kejriwal's family under house arrest, claims AAP
Kejriwal's family under house arrest, claims AAP

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is worried about the security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

SEE: ISRO achieves major feat as RLV landing successful
SEE: ISRO achieves major feat as RLV landing successful

This is the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, in Karnataka at 7.10 am.

'Good to catch up with MS'
'Good to catch up with MS'

'It's exciting to play in front of the very passionate Chennai fans.'

'Baramati is not the Pawars' property'
'Baramati is not the Pawars' property'

'If the Pawars are so powerful, then why are they scared of me?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances