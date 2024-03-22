After SC rap, TN guv invites DMK leader Ponmudi to take oath today





Yesterday, voicing 'serious concern' over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his conviction, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed him to decide the issue within 24 hours.

A day after a rap on the knucles by the Supreme Court, TN governor RN Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudi for being sworn in as minister. The governor has invited Ponmudi to take oath as minister at 3:30 pm today.