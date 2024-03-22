RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After SC rap, TN guv invites DMK leader Ponmudi to take oath today
March 22, 2024  12:51
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi
A day after a rap on the knucles by the Supreme Court, TN governor RN Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudi for being sworn in as minister. The governor has invited Ponmudi to take oath as minister at 3:30 pm today.

Yesterday, voicing 'serious concern' over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his conviction, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed him to decide the issue within 24 hours.
