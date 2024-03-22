RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to gherao PM's residence on March 26
March 22, 2024  19:37
The Aam Aadmi Party will not celebrate Holi this year and will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rai alleged that MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party were stopped from meeting the family members of the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

"Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal's arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev," the Delhi minister said.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme.

"On March 24, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be burnt in all Assembly constituencies. On the day of Holi on March 25, we will not organise any programme and on March 26, we will gherao the prime minister's residence," Rai said.

He said a joint movement against the AAP national convenor's arrest will be announced soon after discussions among the INDIA bloc constituents. -- PTI  
