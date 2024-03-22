RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP protest: Mega traffic snarls, roads blocked
March 22, 2024  12:07
An RAF contingent outside Arvind Kejriwal's home
A massive traffic jam was witnessed near ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg on Friday morning as the roads leading to BJP headquarters and ED office were shut due to AAP's protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said. 

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO intersection, near the AAP and BJP headquarters at the DDU Marg here. Police officials were asking protestors to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area. 

 The police have put up barricades on roads leading to DDU Marg and shut several roads for vehicular movement in central Delhi. 

 The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly." 

 Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony and Rajghat. As the roads leading to ED office were also shut, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP. -- PTI
