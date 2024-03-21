RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC condemns Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
March 21, 2024  22:37
The ED team at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence before his arrest/ANI Photo
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wondered what will be the fate of democracy if opposition leaders and elected chief ministers are arrested before elections. 

TMC Rajya Sabha Party leader Derek O'Brien wondered that if the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India fail to act now, who else will stand with people against BJP's oppressive politics in future. 

Kejriwal, 55, the first of a sitting chief minister, was arrested by the ED on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. 

"The election process has begun. And now this! Chiefs of political parties, CMs, political leaders, election agents, workers, every opponent- being harassed & arrested like this. What will be the fate of our precious democracy," he posted on X. 

Condemning the arrest of Kejriwal, especially when the EC is in charge and model code of conduct is in place, O'Brien said, "Earlier his administrative powers were snatched through an illegal ordinance." -- PTI
