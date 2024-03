Tamilisai, Annamalai on BJP's 3rd LS list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its third list comprising nine names from Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections.





Tamilisai Sounderrajan, who recently stepped down as Telangana governor, has been nominated from Chennai South, while K Annamalai, the combative TN unit president, has been put up from Coimbatore.





Among other names are Vinoj P Selvam from Chennai Central, Dr A C Shanmugam from Vellore, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, Dr L Murugan from Nilgiris (SC), T R Paarivendhar from Perambalur, Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukudi and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.