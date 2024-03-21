'Scindia, Chirag dynasts, why does BJP have problem with other parties'?





Abdullah cited the BJP's tie-up with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Raj Thackeray amid speculation of an alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls and asked if these were not examples of 'parivarvad' or family politics.





"BJP does not have a problem with dynastic families. They have a problem with those families which oppose them. And I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP," Abdullah told reporters.





"Did not the BJP tie up in Bihar with Chirag Paswan? Amit Shah recently met Raj Thackeray. Are these not examples of parivarvad. Is there (BJP's) candidate from Guna in Gwalior (Jyotiraditya Scindia), not a dynast?" he asked.





In response to a question about NC candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Abdullah said the names will be announced at an appropriate time. "We will announce our candidates at the right time. Our constituencies are going to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phases. There is a lot of time left. Let's celebrate Eid first," he said.

