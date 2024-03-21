RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Scindia, Chirag dynasts, why does BJP have problem with other parties'?
March 21, 2024  15:33
image
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the BJP does not have a problem with dynastic politics but has issues with those families that oppose the saffron party. 

 Abdullah cited the BJP's tie-up with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Raj Thackeray amid speculation of an alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls and asked if these were not examples of 'parivarvad' or family politics. 

"BJP does not have a problem with dynastic families. They have a problem with those families which oppose them. And I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP," Abdullah told reporters.

 "Did not the BJP tie up in Bihar with Chirag Paswan? Amit Shah recently met Raj Thackeray. Are these not examples of parivarvad. Is there (BJP's) candidate from Guna in Gwalior (Jyotiraditya Scindia), not a dynast?" he asked. 

 In response to a question about NC candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Abdullah said the names will be announced at an appropriate time. "We will announce our candidates at the right time. Our constituencies are going to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phases. There is a lot of time left. Let's celebrate Eid first," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece
Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece

What follows is essentially a long scene set in a single location, and you watch in amazement as the scene grows into one of Indian cinema's funniest and most spectacular pieces of sustained craftsmanship, accumulating emotional power...

Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain

MS Dhoni steps aside, handing the Chennai Super Kings captaincy reins to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad

Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja
Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film's music will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself.

Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024
Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024

Want to see aggressive start from SRH: Captain Pat Cummins

Carnatic musicians boycott Madras Academy event over Award to TM Krishna
Carnatic musicians boycott Madras Academy event over Award to TM Krishna

Several Carnatic musicans have pulled out of Madras Music Academy's annual December conference to protest the Sangita Kalanidhi award to classical vocalist T M Krishna, who they allege has 'glorified Periyar' and vilified the Carnatic...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances