SBI submits all details of poll bonds with numbers
March 21, 2024  16:11
Electoral Bonds: The State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman files a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that all details of Electoral Bonds, including the alphanumeric numbers, have been disclosed to the Election Commission. On March 21, 2024, the SBI provided /disclosed all details of the Electoral Bonds which are in its possession and custody to the Election Commission of India, the affidavit of SBI states.
