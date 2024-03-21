SBI submits all details of poll bonds with numbers

SBI submits all details of poll bonds with numbersMarch 21, 2024 16:11
Electoral Bonds: The State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman files a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that all details of Electoral Bonds, including the alphanumeric numbers, have been disclosed to the Election Commission. On March 21, 2024, the SBI provided /disclosed all details of the Electoral Bonds which are in its possession and custody to the Election Commission of India, the affidavit of SBI states.
Carnatic musicians boycott Madras Academy event over Award to TM Krishna
Several Carnatic musicans have pulled out of Madras Music Academy's annual December conference to protest the Sangita Kalanidhi award to classical vocalist T M Krishna, who they allege has 'glorified Periyar' and vilified the Carnatic...