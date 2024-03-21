RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sadhguru doing well, recovering quickly: Daughter
March 21, 2024  13:48
image
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital here after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, is recovering well and making steady progress, Isha foundation said on Thursday.
   
In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi wrote, "For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly." 
In an official statement, Isha Foundation said, "Sadhguru has been recovering well and making steady progress. His parameters are normal and stable."
 
The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation. 
 
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday, "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery." 
 
He has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved", the hospital said. 
 
Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein. -- PTI 
The Delhi Capitals have touched down in Chandigarh for their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings. Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel opened up about how the 'banter and fun' has returned Rishabh Pant's comeback.

Observing that it cannot be denied that election commissioners should be independent and fair, the bench said polls have been held since Independence and the country has had very good election commissioners in the past.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi wrote, "For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly."

Chennai Super Kings will launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday

The development comes a day after police said it had formed five teams to arrest Javed, accused to have been involved in the killing of the two children.

