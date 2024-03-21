Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 83.13 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 83.13 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback amid rising appetite for riskier assets.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.07 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.04 and a low of 83.16.





The local unit finally settled at 83.13 (provisional) against the dollar, higher by 6 paise from its previous close of 83.19.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 103.54. -- PTI

