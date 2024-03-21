RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prithviraj Chavan named chief of Cong's ' campaign committee in Maha
March 21, 2024  23:53
The Congress on Thursday named former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman of the party's campaign committee in the state. 

The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Chavan as the chairman of the campaign committee with immediate effect, a party release informed. 

The 78-year-old MLA from Karad South has been a minister of state in the PMO during the UPA government. 

Earlier, the party announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. 

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. -- PTI
