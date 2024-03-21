RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prashant Pise appointed envoy to Slovenia
March 21, 2024  19:09
image
L Prashant Pise, currently India's ambassador to Iraq, has been appointed the country's next envoy to Slovenia, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

He is a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

"L Prashant Pise (IFS: 1995), presently ambassador of India to the republic of Iraq has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the republic of Slovenia," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, officials said.        

Soumendu Bagchi, currently a deputy director general at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iraq, the MEA had said on Wednesday.

Bagchi is a 1993-batch officer of the IFS.

India and Iraq have throughout enjoyed enduring political, economic and cultural ties, according to an earlier statement on India-Iraq ties, available on the MEA website. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul's Homecoming!
Rahul's Homecoming!

Having been given the all clear from the National Cricket Academy, K L Rahul has joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold

In a jolt to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to identify fake news about the Union government.

Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz
Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz

New business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers in March is expected to be weak owing to the high base effect in the year-ago period due to revision in taxation norms for high-value policies, insurers said. In the Budget, Finance...

CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad...

From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500
From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500

However, the national party count has gone down to six from 14 in over seven decades.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances