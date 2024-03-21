Prashant Pise appointed envoy to Slovenia

Prashant Pise appointed envoy to SloveniaMarch 21, 2024 19:09
L Prashant Pise, currently India's ambassador to Iraq, has been appointed the country's next envoy to Slovenia, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
He is a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
"L Prashant Pise (IFS: 1995), presently ambassador of India to the republic of Iraq has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the republic of Slovenia," the MEA said in a statement.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, officials said.
Soumendu Bagchi, currently a deputy director general at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iraq, the MEA had said on Wednesday.
Bagchi is a 1993-batch officer of the IFS.
India and Iraq have throughout enjoyed enduring political, economic and cultural ties, according to an earlier statement on India-Iraq ties, available on the MEA website.