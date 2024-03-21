Prashant Pise appointed envoy to Slovenia





He is a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).





"L Prashant Pise (IFS: 1995), presently ambassador of India to the republic of Iraq has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the republic of Slovenia," the MEA said in a statement.





He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, officials said.





Soumendu Bagchi, currently a deputy director general at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iraq, the MEA had said on Wednesday.





Bagchi is a 1993-batch officer of the IFS.





India and Iraq have throughout enjoyed enduring political, economic and cultural ties, according to an earlier statement on India-Iraq ties, available on the MEA website.

