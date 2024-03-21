RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Patanjali gives unconditional apology to SC
March 21, 2024  10:34
image
Patanjali Ayurved and its MD Acharya Balkrishna file an unconditional apology before the SupremeCourt for airing misleading advertisements on medicinal cures. They undertake to not repeat it. The court has ordered the personal appearance of Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna on April 2. 

In an affidavit filed in the court, Balkrishna has said he has the highest regards for the rule of law. Extending an "unqualified apology", he said the company will "ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future".

 Balkrishna clarified that the company's "intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products" of Patanjali, including those "for lifestyle ailments through the use age old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to the notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.

The apex court said it deemed appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflect an endorsement by him.

Read more on the case against Patanjali Ayurved here. 
