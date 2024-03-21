Patanjali gives unconditional apology to SC

In an affidavit filed in the court, Balkrishna has said he has the highest regards for the rule of law. Extending an "unqualified apology", he said the company will "ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future".





Balkrishna clarified that the company's "intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products" of Patanjali, including those "for lifestyle ailments through the use age old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research".





The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to the notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.



