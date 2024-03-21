RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No western wear during cultural fest, says Odisha university
March 21, 2024  18:02
Representational image
Odisha government-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has instructed students to wear traditional attire during the Techno-Cultural Fest 2024 that kicks-off on Friday. 

A notice, issued by the registrar on behalf of the vice-chancellor, prohibits students from wearing western outfits or short dresses within the university campus during the festival days. 

The institute is located in Burla, Sambalpur district. 

"All the students of VSSUT are instructed to wear Indian traditional/authentic dresses during the Techno-Cultural Fest-2024. Western/vulgar/short dresses are strictly forbidden inside the university campus during the fest days," the notice said. 

Students found violating the dress code will be promptly directed to leave the campus and appropriate action will be taken by the university, the registrar said.
