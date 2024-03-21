RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Monica, only donor to go with single name, donated Rs 5L to Cong: EC data
March 21, 2024  22:48
image
The only one to go with a single name in the electoral bond donor list, Monica donated Rs 5 lakh through electoral bonds to the Congress, according to Election Commission data made public on Thursday. 

Monica, whose just first name has been mentioned in the list, bought five electoral bonds, each amounting to Rs 1 lakh in October, 2021. 

A total of Rs 5 lakh has been given through electoral bonds to the Congress party. 

The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds. 

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India earlier in the day as per a Supreme Court order. 

The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month.
