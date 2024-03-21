Kejriwal taken to ED's office following arrest





On Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The chief minister's house was searched. They just found Rs 70,000 in cash...They have taken the chief minister's mobile phone and have arrested him. They haven't got any proof, evidence... or money trail..."

The Enforcement Directorate has taken arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his official residence to the agency's office in central Delhi.