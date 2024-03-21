RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal taken to ED's office following arrest
March 21, 2024  23:31
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal brought to the ED headquarters in New Delhi/ANI on X
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal brought to the ED headquarters in New Delhi/ANI on X
The Enforcement Directorate has taken arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his official residence to the agency's office in central Delhi. 

On Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The chief minister's house was searched. They just found Rs 70,000 in cash...They have taken the chief minister's mobile phone and have arrested him. They haven't got any proof, evidence... or money trail..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held

The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of...

'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'
'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'

Bobat also backed England all-rounder Will Jacks to come in handy.

'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'
'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'

She alleged that the ED has become a "political tool" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pant training hard to get trust back in his body: Ponting
Pant training hard to get trust back in his body: Ponting

'We all love his infectious attitude and smile around the group. Although he is still young in age, he has actually played a lot of cricket. He sets an example, he has a lot of energy and that's why other people tend to follow.'

Who will replace Kejriwal? Wife Sunita, or ministers Aatishi, Bharadwaj?
Who will replace Kejriwal? Wife Sunita, or ministers Aatishi, Bharadwaj?

The party is eyeing at expanding its footprint across the country and has tied up with the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances