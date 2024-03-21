Kejriwal taken to ED's office following arrest

Kejriwal taken to ED's office following arrestMarch 21, 2024 23:31
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal brought to the ED headquarters in New Delhi/ANI on X
The Enforcement Directorate has taken arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his official residence to the agency's office in central Delhi.
On Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The chief minister's house was searched. They just found Rs 70,000 in cash...They have taken the chief minister's mobile phone and have arrested him. They haven't got any proof, evidence... or money trail..."
