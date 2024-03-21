Kejriwal moves SC as ED comes knocking

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order denying him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, sources said.





The move came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection.





A high court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the AAP leader's application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22, when his main petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate's summons is fixed for hearing. -- PTI

