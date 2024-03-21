Kejriwal arrested by ED in money-laundering case





The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.





Soon after the high court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.