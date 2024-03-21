RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejri's lawyers head to SC registrar to seek quick hearing
March 21, 2024  22:36
image
Delhi Minister Atishi on Thursday said a legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court to seek "quashing" of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

In a post on X, the AAP leader said, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself." 

In another post, she said, "Our legal team is heading to the residence of the registrar of the Supreme Court, to ask for an urgent hearing." 

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said. 

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. 

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid a campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held

The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of...

'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'
'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'

Bobat also backed England all-rounder Will Jacks to come in handy.

'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'
'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'

She alleged that the ED has become a "political tool" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pant training hard to get trust back in his body: Ponting
Pant training hard to get trust back in his body: Ponting

'We all love his infectious attitude and smile around the group. Although he is still young in age, he has actually played a lot of cricket. He sets an example, he has a lot of energy and that's why other people tend to follow.'

Who will replace Kejriwal? Wife Sunita, or ministers Aatishi, Bharadwaj?
Who will replace Kejriwal? Wife Sunita, or ministers Aatishi, Bharadwaj?

The party is eyeing at expanding its footprint across the country and has tied up with the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances