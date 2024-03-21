RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India issues advisory for nationals visiting Hong Kong
March 21, 2024  10:55
The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong has issued an advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit the special administrative region for a period of less than 14 days.

 The Indian mission, in a statement, said that the nationals need to apply for online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR).

"Indian nationals planning to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for a stay not exceeding 14 days are required to apply for online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR)," the Indian mission stated.

 A successful PAR is valid for a period of six months and multiple visits. "The details in the PAR must exactly match those in the passport," the statement read. 

 The passengers also need to carry a printout of the successful PAR on a white A4 size paper. Additionally, the Indian passengers must have the following: Passport validity of at least six months, confirmed return or onward tickets, confirmed hotel booking, proof of bona fide purpose of visit, and proof of sufficient financial provisions. 

 The Consulate General of India, also pointed out that holding Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) is not a guarantee of the registrant's successful entry in Hong Kong and the above-mentioned requirements need to be followed
