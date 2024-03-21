Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal moves plea in HC against coercion





The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter this morning. The Enforcement Directorate has issued 9 summons to him in the Excise case till now.





On Wednesday, during the hearing in the related matter before the Delhi High Court, his lawyers stated that they have apprehension that ED will arrest him and he is ready to appear if he is given protection.





According to the ED's last summon in the Excise Case, the financial probe agency has called him to appear before it on March 21, 2024.





On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court sought the response of the ED on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case.