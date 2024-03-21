Congress bankruptcy moral not financial: BJP





In a series of posts on X, the BJP chief said, "Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on 'financial troubles'. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial".





His post added, "Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the Party never did so".





"For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering," the BJP leader said.





Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, "Congress' part time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi."

