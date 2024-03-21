RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress bankruptcy moral not financial: BJP
March 21, 2024  15:11
image
Hitting back at the top Congress brass, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda said that the party is going to be totally "rejected" by the people and "fearing a historic defeat," addressed a press conference and "ranted" against Indian democracy and institutions.

In a series of posts on X, the BJP chief said, "Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on 'financial troubles'. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial".

His post added, "Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the Party never did so".

"For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering," the BJP leader said.

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, "Congress' part time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece
Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece

What follows is essentially a long scene set in a single location, and you watch in amazement as the scene grows into one of Indian cinema's funniest and most spectacular pieces of sustained craftsmanship, accumulating emotional power...

Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain

MS Dhoni steps aside, handing the Chennai Super Kings captaincy reins to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad

Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja
Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film's music will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself.

Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024
Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024

Want to see aggressive start from SRH: Captain Pat Cummins

Carnatic musicians boycott Madras Academy event over Award to TM Krishna
Carnatic musicians boycott Madras Academy event over Award to TM Krishna

Several Carnatic musicans have pulled out of Madras Music Academy's annual December conference to protest the Sangita Kalanidhi award to classical vocalist T M Krishna, who they allege has 'glorified Periyar' and vilified the Carnatic...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances