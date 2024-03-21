Cong: No party pays tax, yet our accounts frozen!

1.​The BJP has looted the donations given to the Congress party by the common public by freezing our accounts and forcibly withdrawing 115.32 crores from them.

2.​No political party, including the BJP, pays Income Tax, yet the Congress party's 11 Bank Accounts were frozen. Why?

3.​For a notice for FY 2017-18, lien on ₹210 crore was marked in our 11 accounts in 4 Banks. The reason given is, that ₹14.49 lakh was received in cash (as donations made by our MPs to the Congress party), out of total receipt of ₹199 crore. This cash component is just 0.07% of the total donations. And the punishment was 106%!

4. ​Look at the timing of Freezing our Accounts. We received the ₹199 crore donation in 2017-18, but after 7 years, on 13th February 2024, 210.25 cr lien was marked, our bank accounts were virtually sealed, and later, ₹115.32 crore was forcibly confiscated.

5.​The lien was marked in such a way, that it not only sealed Rs 210 cr, but also prevented Congress from using its deposited amounts of Rs 285 crores. This virtually crippled the finances of the principal opposition party.

Our 11 ACCOUNTS were FREEZED. Just 3 weeks before the announcement of elections. Why?

6.​As if this was not enough, last week we received fresh notice from the IT Department for the FY 1993-94, when Sh. Sita Ram Kesari was the Treasurer. We are being asked to calculate penal charges for the FY 1993-94 after 31 years of the assessment!!!

7.​Modi Govt knows that POLITICAL PARTIES do not come under the purview of INCOME TAX.

Has BJP or any other political party ever paid INCOME TAX?

8.​Modi Govt also knows that the Congress party will eventually get relief from the COURTS, but by then Lok Sabha elections will be over and the principal Opposition party of the country will remain CRIPPLED. And will not be able to CAMPAIGN.

9.​On one hand, keep the main Opposition party STARVED FOR FUNDS, and On the other hand, BJP has indulged in WORLD's BIGGEST EXTORTION RACKET through the ELECTORAL BONDS SCAM, a scheme which was declared unconstitutional and illegal by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

10.​According to the latest data made by ECI, after the Supreme Court weighed heavily on the Modi government-controlled State Bank of India, the BJP tops the list of encashing declared Electoral Bonds by a huge margin.

11.​More than 50% of declared Electoral Bonds went to BJP. INC is a distant second with just 11% of the value of declared Electoral Bonds. BJP's Electoral Bonds are almost 5 Times more than INC.

12.​Is it not true that most of the DONOR COMPANIES are those on which ED, CBI & IT raided, and BJP forcibly collected the bonds by applying government coercion.

13.​Is it not true that in the last nine years, the BJP's donations have increased almost tenfold, and no other party's donations have increased that much? On top of that, there is an effort to cripple the financial resources of the principal opposition party.

14.​Is this not a violation of LEVEL PLAYING FIELD and DEMOCRACY?

Modi Ji's guarantee is only looting and corruption.