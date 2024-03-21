Centre assaulting Congress finances: Sonia





At a press conference accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi said, "This issue affects not just the Congress, it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially."





"Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly. However, even under these most challenging circumstances, we are doing our very best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign," she said.





Attacking the BJP government over the electoral bond issue, Sonia said, "On one hand, there is the electoral bond issue, which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral bonds benefit the BJP hugely. On the other hand, the finances of the principal opposition party, the India National Congress, are under a determined assault."





"This, we all believe, is unprecedented and undemocratic," Sonia Gandhi added.





Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the action on the accounts of the Congress party meant there was no level playing field in the Lok Sabha polls.





"The Supreme Court called electoral bonds illegal and unconstitutional. Under that scheme, the present ruling party filled its accounts with thousands and crores of rupees. On the other hand, under a conspiracy, the bank account of the main opposition party has been frozen. So that, in the absence of funds, there is no level-playing field in contesting the elections," Kharge said.





"This is a dangerous game by the ruling party, which will have a far-reaching impact. If democracy in this country has to be saved, there has to be a level-playing ground," he added.





Kharge emphasised that it is essential for a democracy that elections are conducted in an impartial manner.





The latest attack on the PM-led BJP came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, dates for which were announced earlier this month.





The Congress is expected to release its manifesto for the general elections a day after it was approved by the Congress Working Committee.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged on Thursday that a "systematic effort" is underway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "cripple" the Indian National Congress financially, while calling it "unprecedented and undemocratic."