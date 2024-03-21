CBI books Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

CBI books Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query caseMarch 21, 2024 21:59
Acting on the directions of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, the CBI on Thursday registered an FIR against former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case, officials said.
The Lokpal has issued the directions to the CBI after receiving findings of the agency's preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.
The Lokpal had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit its findings in six months before it after investigating all aspects of the complaints against her in the matter.
The Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra in December last year for "unethical conduct". The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be contest the general elections as the TMC's candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
TOP STORIES
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held
The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of...