Can't pay even Rs 2: Rahul on Cong bank accounts
March 21, 2024  14:44
image
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre and asserted that there is "no democracy" in India today, alleging that the idea that India is a democracy is a lie.

The Congress MP asserted that by blocking the accounts of the largest opposition party the BJP had caused great damage to Indian democracy.

"This is a criminal action on the Congress party, a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie," he said.

"20 per cent of India votes for us and we are not able to pay Rs 2 for anything. It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections. Even if our bank accounts are unfrozen today, huge amount of debt damage has been done to Indian democracy," he added.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that all Congress' bank accounts have been frozen, the party can do no campaign work, cannot support party workers, and cannot support party candidates.

"All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates. This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another from 6-7 years back. Quantum amount is Rs 14 lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity. All the institutions are quiet and the Election Commission has not even said anything," he added.

He further said that the party has already lost a month fighting the IT case and its ability to fight elections has been damaged."This is not freezing of Congress party's bank accounts; this is the freezing of Indian democracy. As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.
Systematic efforts by Modi to cripple Congress financially: Sonia
