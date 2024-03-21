RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cal HC directs Centre to respond to PIL Aadhaar deactivation
March 21, 2024  14:25
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file an affidavit on a PIL alleging deactivation of Aadhaar cards of people by the authorities concerned. 

 Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Ashoke Chakrabarti questioned the maintainability of the PIL, stating that no individual case of any person affected by such a deactivation has been cited in the petition.

 A division bench headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the Centre to file the affidavit within three weeks stating its position on the allegation made in the PIL, which claimed that Aadhaar cards of people were being deactivated in an arbitrary manner using provisions under Section 28A of the Aadhaar Act. 

Directing the petitioner to file their affidavit a week after that, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on April 25. 

 The ASG submitted that section 28A of the Aadhaar Act deals with foreign nationals only. He stated that such foreign nationals were coming to India and illegally obtaining Aadhaar cards in collusion with some government departments, creating a huge national security problem for the authorities.
