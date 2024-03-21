RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Budaun double murder: Police arrest 2nd accused
March 21, 2024  12:38
The third brother (face blurred) survived the horror
The third brother (face blurred) survived the horror
A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said. Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi. 

 "Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," the SSP said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'General Zia was real startled'
'General Zia was real startled'

'But he was very quick and did a very stylish adab.' 'Of course, I didn't expect him to hug.'

Raj Thackeray meets Shinde, Fadnavis amid poll tie-up buzz
Raj Thackeray meets Shinde, Fadnavis amid poll tie-up buzz

Fadnavis said the talks between Shah and Raj Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.

Adorable! What Kalki's Daughter Thinks About Her Mum
Adorable! What Kalki's Daughter Thinks About Her Mum

Kalki Koechlin talks about fashion, juggling motherhood with work and more...

Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners
Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners

However, the SC questioned the Centre over procedure adopted for appointment of two new election commissioners.

Restoring India's Botanic Heritage
Restoring India's Botanic Heritage

With over 3,000 species of plants, 26 interconnected lakes and the 250-year-old Great Banyan Tree -- the largest in the world -- the Indian Botanic Garden is a veritable treasure, discovers Payal Singh Mohanka.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances