Budaun double murder: Police arrest 2nd accused





"Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," the SSP said. PTI

A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said. Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.