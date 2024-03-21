RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP: Does Congress people vote for asuras?
March 21, 2024  16:20
Bhartaiya Janata Party leader Nalin Kohli said on Thursday that by calling a government elected by the people 'Asura Shakti', the Congress is "confirming" that they have "no faith" in the people of India, "those who determine the destiny of India."

The BJP leader was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's 'Asura-Shakti' remark days after his 'shakti' remark, which drew sharp criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's "Asura-shakti" remark, BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI, "...By calling a government elected by the people 'Asura'shakti', the Congress is confirming that they have no faith in the people of India, the voters of India, those who determine the destiny of India..."

"Do they believe that people vote for Asuras? The fact of the matter is that the Congress party has no credible reason to go before the people; it's looking for excuses and others to blame for their own inadequacies," the BJP leader said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi repeated his 'Shakti' remark and said that they are fighting against hatred-filled "Asura-shakti."

"We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti'," the Congress leader told reporters after holding a press conference in the national capital.Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre and asserted that there is "no democracy" in India today, alleging that the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. -- ANI
