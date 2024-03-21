Ajit camp leader from Beed joins Sharad Pawar faction of NCP





The leader, Bajrang Sonawane, had contested unsuccessfully against BJP's Pritam Munde from Beed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Pawar said Sonawane has done very good work in Beed district.





"He also fought well in the last Lok Sabha polls. The elections are declared and we have a month left to work. A meeting will take place where a decision about the final candidates will be taken," he said.





Pawar said several leaders from Beed district were elected to Parliament in the past.





"Beed is facing several issues including drought. We will turn the last time's defeat into victory this time," Pawar added.





Earlier in the day, several leaders including NCP (SP) state unit president Jayant Patil and others met with Pawar ahead of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi's meeting scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday. -- PTI

