RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved tenders unconditional apology in SC
March 21, 2024  21:09
image
Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved has tendered an unqualified apology to the Supreme Court for advertising the herbal products of the firm claiming their medicinal efficacy in treating several serious diseases and running down other systems of medicine. 

The top court had on March 19 directed yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it on April 2, after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy. 

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. had assured the top court on November 21, 2023 that it will not violate any law, especially the laws relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it. 

The firm had also assured the bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli that "no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form.' 

The top court had said that Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is 'bound down to such assurance'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case, will remain Delhi CM
Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case, will remain Delhi CM

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...
What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...

Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side will be a massive challenge.

With Kejriwal arrest AAP's top leadership is out of action
With Kejriwal arrest AAP's top leadership is out of action

The party is eyeing at expanding its footprint across the country and has tied up with the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held

The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of...

Electoral bonds: What SBI told EC, what it didn't
Electoral bonds: What SBI told EC, what it didn't

The State Bank of India told the Supreme Court on Thursday it has provided all details of the electoral bonds in its possession to the Election Commission.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances