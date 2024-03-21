Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved tenders unconditional apology in SC





The top court had on March 19 directed yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it on April 2, after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.





Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. had assured the top court on November 21, 2023 that it will not violate any law, especially the laws relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it.





The firm had also assured the bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli that "no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form.'





The top court had said that Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is 'bound down to such assurance'. -- PTI

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved has tendered an unqualified apology to the Supreme Court for advertising the herbal products of the firm claiming their medicinal efficacy in treating several serious diseases and running down other systems of medicine.