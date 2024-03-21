A coal billionaire is building the worlds biggest clean energy plant





The scale of the project transforming swathes of barren salt desert on the edge of western India into one of the most important sources of clean energy anywhere on the planet is so overwhelming that the man in charge can't keep up.





"I don't even do the math any more," Sagar Adani told CNN in an interview last week.





Five times the size of Paris. Visible from space. The world's biggest energy plant. Enough electricity to power Switzerland.