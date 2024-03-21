RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


A coal billionaire is building the worlds biggest clean energy plant
March 21, 2024  10:52
image
Five times the size of Paris. Visible from space. The world's biggest energy plant. Enough electricity to power Switzerland.

The scale of the project transforming swathes of barren salt desert on the edge of western India into one of the most important sources of clean energy anywhere on the planet is so overwhelming that the man in charge can't keep up.

"I don't even do the math any more," Sagar Adani told CNN in an interview last week.

Read the report here. 
Recent rally leaves little room for IT firms to disappoint

Analyst are cautious about the performance of IT services sector from January to March quarter (Q4) of FY24 and the first half (H1) of FY25. While the Bloomberg consensus on revenue implies the market is expecting 2-3 per cent growth on...

As captain, Gautam Gambhir won KKR its two titles. Now, as team mentor, can he inspire KKR to achieve glory?

The MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, was launched in Mumbai, March 20, 2024.

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will bring their signature charisma and high-octane energy to the ceremony.

Completely zoned in on the ball, Kohli remained oblivious to the playful antics behind him.

