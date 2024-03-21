RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 killed after building collapses in Delhi
March 21, 2024  08:56
image
Two employees of a jeans factory died while another was injured after a building collapsed in Welcome area in northeast Delhi early Thursday, police said.
   
All three employees of the jeans factory were working on the ground floor of the two-storey building.
 
"At 2:16 am, a call was received regarding the collapse of a two-storey, old construction building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
 
While the first floor was vacant, the ground floor was being used for cutting jeans, he said.
 
"Three workers who were trapped under the debris were taken out and rushed to GTB hospital, where two of them were declared dead," another officer said.
 
The deceased are identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20). Another injured Rehan (22) is undergoing the treatment at GTB hospital.
 
"The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are being made to trace him," he said.
 
Police said legal action will be taken in the matter. -- PTI 
